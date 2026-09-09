Sound Healing Workshop

Learn about sound healing and its various benefits.

Join us for this 90 minute workshop.

The first 30-45 minutes include time for learning and engaged discussion about sound healing and its various benefits. The remaining time will be spent with participants enjoying a relaxing sound bath featuring vocals and instruments such as hand drums, sound bowls, chimes, tuning forks, and tingshas.

Any enrolled Veterans should register by emailing Angela Shaffner at angela.shaffner@va.gov or by calling .