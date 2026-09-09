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Sound Healing Workshop

Sound Healing Workshop logo with date June 11, 2026.

Learn about sound healing and its various benefits.

When:

Thu. Oct 8, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Building 38 Room B02

1400 Black Horse Hill Road

Coatesville, PA

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Join us for this 90 minute workshop.

The first 30-45 minutes include time for learning and engaged discussion about sound healing and its various benefits. The remaining time will be spent with participants enjoying a relaxing sound bath featuring vocals and instruments such as hand drums, sound bowls, chimes, tuning forks, and tingshas.

Any enrolled Veterans should register by emailing Angela Shaffner at angela.shaffner@va.gov or by calling .

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