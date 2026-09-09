Sound Healing Workshop
Learn about sound healing and its various benefits.
When:
Thu. Oct 8, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Building 38 Room B02
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Join us for this 90 minute workshop.
The first 30-45 minutes include time for learning and engaged discussion about sound healing and its various benefits. The remaining time will be spent with participants enjoying a relaxing sound bath featuring vocals and instruments such as hand drums, sound bowls, chimes, tuning forks, and tingshas.
Any enrolled Veterans should register by emailing Angela Shaffner at angela.shaffner@va.gov or by calling