Sound Healing Workshop

Learn about sound healing and its various benefits.

The first 30-45 minutes include time for learning and engaged discussion about sound healing and its various benefits. The remaining time will be spent with participants enjoying a relaxing sound bath featuring vocals and instruments such as hand drums, sound bowls, chimes, tuning forks, and tingshas.

Any enrolled Veterans should register by November 6th by emailing Angela Shaffner at angela.shaffner@va.gov or by calling 610-384-7711, ext. 6813.