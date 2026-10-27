Veterans Parade in West Chester

Bring your flags and your patriotic spirit, and join the staff and Veterans of the Coatesville VA Medical Center for this year’s Veterans Day Parade in West Chester. Together with our community partners, we look forward to celebrating our Veterans and renewing our commitment to serving those across Southeastern Pennsylvania. Organized by American Legion Post 134 of West Chester, the parade begins at Henderson High School, travels along Gay Street, and concludes at the Historic Chester County Courthouse.

There will be plenty of bands and classic cars to get you revved up and in the mood to celebrate.