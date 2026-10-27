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Operation Greenlight Coffee and Donuts

Show the Veterans in your neighborhood you support them.

When:

Tue. Nov 10, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

Where:

1400 Black Horse Hill Road

Coatesville, PA

Cost:

Free

Stop by any of our three locations for free coffee, donuts, and a green light bulb to show your support for Veterans. After enjoying your coffee and donuts, take the bulb home and light your porch green throughout November as a visible symbol of appreciation for those who have served.

We look forward to seeing you!

  • Coatesville VA Medical Center, Building 3 Atrium
  • West Norriton Outpatient Clinic
  • Delaware County Outpatient Clinic

Other VA events

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