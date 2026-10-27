Operation Greenlight Coffee and Donuts
Show the Veterans in your neighborhood you support them.
When:
Tue. Nov 10, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
Where:
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA
Cost:
Free
Stop by any of our three locations for free coffee, donuts, and a green light bulb to show your support for Veterans. After enjoying your coffee and donuts, take the bulb home and light your porch green throughout November as a visible symbol of appreciation for those who have served.
We look forward to seeing you!
- Coatesville VA Medical Center, Building 3 Atrium
- West Norriton Outpatient Clinic
- Delaware County Outpatient Clinic