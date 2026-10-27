Salute I Wreath Laying Event
Join us in Coatesville for a wreath laying ceremony.
When:
Wed. Nov 11, 2026, 10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. ET
Where:
Veterans (Gateway) Park
1st Ave and Lincoln Highway
Coatesville, PA
Cost:
Free
Join us and the Military Order of the Purple Heart at Veterans Gateway Park, located at First Avenue and Lincoln Highway in Coatesville, for a wreath-laying ceremony at 10:45 a.m. Together with our community partners, we will honor our Veterans and renew our commitment to serving Veterans throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania. Please arrive early, as some roads will be closed for the event.