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Salute I Wreath Laying Event

Salute I wreath laying ceremony at Veterans Park in Coatesville.

Join us in Coatesville for a wreath laying ceremony.

When:

Wed. Nov 11, 2026, 10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. ET

Where:

Veterans (Gateway) Park

1st Ave and Lincoln Highway

Coatesville, PA

Cost:

Free

Join us and the Military Order of the Purple Heart at Veterans Gateway Park, located at First Avenue and Lincoln Highway in Coatesville, for a wreath-laying ceremony at 10:45 a.m. Together with our community partners, we will honor our Veterans and renew our commitment to serving Veterans throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania. Please arrive early, as some roads will be closed for the event.

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