We are offering flu shots for all enrolled Veterans, on Saturday, November 6 and November 13, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the drive-thru flu clinic, in Parking Lot F, Coatesville VA Medical Center. You won't even need to leave your car. Just drive-up and check-in. Review the campus map to find the drive-thru vaccine clinic.

Schedule your appointment by calling 610-383-0239.