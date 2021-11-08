Give 'em a boost Veterans Day Event
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. EST
Parking Lot F
This Veterans Day all Veterans, their spouses, and caregivers of Veterans can receive their Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccine at the Coatesville VA Medical Center.
Veterans who are not enrolled or eligible for VA health care, can also receive their booster shot this Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. at the drive-thru vaccine clinic, in Parking Lot F, at Coatesville VA Medical Center. You won't even need to leave your car. Just drive-up and check-in.
Read more about COVID-19 vaccinations at Coatesville VAMC and view the campus map to find the drive-thru vaccine clinic.
Schedule your appointment by calling 610-384-7711, extension 5110.