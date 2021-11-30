Job Fair – Hiring for RN, LPN and CNA Positions

Coatesville VAMC is recruiting for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing assistants.

Stop by to learn more about the job opportunities at the Coatesville VAMC and the benefits we have to offer.

If you are a Registered Nurse, Licensed Practical Nurse, or Certified Nursing Assistant, interested in serving those who have served, bring your questions regarding the open positions, benefits, shifts available and any other questions you may have. Follow the signs to the COVID-19 vaccine clinic, park outside building 38, then head to room B21 on the basement level.

View the campus map

To submit questions prior to the event, email our Nurse Recruiter at vhacoanursingcareers@va.gov or call at 484-957-7757.