Job Fair - RNs, LPRNs & Nursing Assistants

Coatesville VA Medical Center is hosting a Job Fair with on the spot interviews to fill current RN, LPRN, and Nursing Assistant vacancies. Attendees can learn more about the job opportunities at the Coatesville VAMC and the benefits we have to offer.

Bring your questions regarding the open positions, benefits, shifts available and any other questions you may have to the pavilion next to parking lot D.

View our campus map

To submit questions prior to the event, email Kelley Bowens, Nurse Recruiter or call at 484-957-7757.