Purpose:

To identify gaps in services/community support for LGBTQ+ Veterans and explore how Coatesville VAMC can meet those needs.

Participation is by appointment only. Interested parties can RSVP to Christina Clements 610-384-7711, ext. 2806 or Shardae Wescott 610-384-7711, ext. 5215 or 484-744-3269.

Space is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Please call to secure your spot.