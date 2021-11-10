Open House event at West Norriton Community Clinic

We invite the community to attend our Opening House for a tour and introduction on Tuesday, November 16, from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. The event marks Coatesville VA Medical Center’s move from their Spring City location to West Norriton. At 10,500 square feet, the new clinic provides three times the space with 17 dedicated exam rooms to meet the growing need for health care services in the community. VA outpatient clinic will begin seeing Veterans on November 22, and clinic hours are Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All scheduled appointments will automatically transfer from Spring City to West Norriton and the phone numbers will remain the same. For a new appointment please call our Call Center at (610) 383-0239.