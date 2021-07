Coatesville VAMC is recruiting for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing assistants in our Geriatrics and Extended Care units and Mental Health. If you are an RN, LPN, or CNA, interested in serving those who have served, and are looking for a great benefits package, then contact our Nurse Recruiter, Nancy Elliot-Haskins, at 610-384-7711, ext. 6012 or email vhacoanursingcareers@va.gov.