Stand Down Event - Suicide Prevention Month

The Whitehall apartments for Veterans, Veterans in Recovery Coalition, and Coatesville VAMC Community Engagement and Partnership Program are hosting a stand down event to raise awareness for Veteran and Service Member suicide.

We invite all Veterans and Service Members to come out and enjoy food, receive resources, and connect with fellow Veterans and Service Members.

For questions or donations for this event, please contact Shardae Wescott at 484-744-3269.