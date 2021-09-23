 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Stand Down Event - Suicide Prevention Month

September 30 Stand Down event to raise awareness for Veteran and Service Member suicide

When
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
Where

3795 Schuylkill Road

Spring City , PA

The Whitehall apartments for Veterans, Veterans in Recovery Coalition, and Coatesville VAMC Community Engagement and Partnership Program are hosting a stand down event to raise awareness for Veteran and Service Member suicide.

We invite all Veterans and Service Members to come out and enjoy food, receive resources, and connect with fellow Veterans and Service Members.

For questions or donations for this event, please contact Shardae Wescott at 484-744-3269.

See all events
Last updated: