Veterans and family members are invited to a Veterans Expo scheduled for September 17, at the Upper Chichester Recreation Center in Upper Chichester from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event, hosted by the Coatesville VA Medical Center and Representative Craig Williams, will offer Veterans and family members the opportunity to speak with Williams, who represents District 160 including the residents of Upper Chichester, as well as subject matter experts about Veterans benefi­ts and services available at the federal, state and local levels.

Veterans may enroll for VA health care bene­fits on the spot. Please bring a copy of your DD-214, 2020 total household income information and out-of-pocket medical expenses.

To speed up the enrollment process, download, print and complete the VA Form 1010EZ application form and bring a printed copy to the event.

Masks are required and free refreshments will be available at the event held at the Upper Chichester Recreation Center, located at 8500 Furey Road, Upper Chichester, PA 19014.

If you are unable to attend or have more questions about enrolling with VA for your health care, visit our Register for care webpage or call one of our eligibility and enrollment professionals at 610-383-0266.