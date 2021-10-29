 Skip to Content
Veterans Week 2021: Salute I

When
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. EST
Where

Veterans Park

1st Avenue & Lincoln Highway

Coatesville , PA

This in person Veterans Day event is organized by the Military Order of the Purple Heart and held at Veterans Park in Coatesville on the corner of 1st Ave and Lincoln Highway. A volunteer honor guard and color guard will open the ceremony and Coatesville VA Medical Center Director, Mr. Jeff Beiler will deliver remarks. Facemasks or coverings and physical distancing are required for this event.

