Veterans Week 2021: Salute I
- When
-
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. EST
- Where
-
Veterans Park
1st Avenue & Lincoln Highway
Coatesville , PA
This in person Veterans Day event is organized by the Military Order of the Purple Heart and held at Veterans Park in Coatesville on the corner of 1st Ave and Lincoln Highway. A volunteer honor guard and color guard will open the ceremony and Coatesville VA Medical Center Director, Mr. Jeff Beiler will deliver remarks. Facemasks or coverings and physical distancing are required for this event.