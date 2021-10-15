Virtual Healthy Teaching Kitchen

Come Cook With Us!

Learning how to cook can be one step towards getting healthier foods on your plate. The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) online program provides live, virtual cooking classes for Veterans to increase nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and build confidence in cooking at home.

For recipes and other materials, please visit www.nutrition.va.gov.

Who Can Attend?

Classes are open to Veterans enrolled in VA Health Care.

Contact your local HTK Dietitian, Liz Klumpp 610-384-7711, extension 3750 to register or if you have questions.

How Do I Connect to the Online Appointment?

Prior to your appointment, you will receive an email from VA Video Connect Appointment with a link that says "Click Here to Join the VA Video Connect appointment." Click that link and it should take you to your appointment! If you're accessing the appointment from an iPhone or iPad device you will need to download the VA Video Connect App before clicking the link.