Coatesville VA Medical Center is holding a virtual hiring fair on August 5th and 6th

Virtual Hiring Fair

When
Friday, Aug 6, 2021
8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. EST

The Coatesville VAMC is hiring for RNs, LPNs, Health Aids/Technicians (HTs), Nursing Assistants (NAs) and Medical Support Assistants (MSAs-Administrative)

Why should I work for VA?

  • Great pay, health and retirement benefits, time off,
  • exceptional professional growth and educational opportunities
  • A safe, healing environment for patients and caregivers
  • Free tutoring program for children of federal employees**
  • Up to 25 percent subsidy for child-care**

How do I schedule an interview?

Virtual interviews will be scheduled for qualified applicants on August 5th and 6th.

Email your resume, a copy of your active license and transcripts (if applicable) to CoatesvilleJobFair@va.gov.

Last updated: