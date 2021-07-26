Virtual Hiring Fair
Virtual Hiring Fair
- When
-
Friday, Aug 6, 2021
8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. EST
The Coatesville VAMC is hiring for RNs, LPNs, Health Aids/Technicians (HTs), Nursing Assistants (NAs) and Medical Support Assistants (MSAs-Administrative)
Why should I work for VA?
- Great pay, health and retirement benefits, time off,
- exceptional professional growth and educational opportunities
- A safe, healing environment for patients and caregivers
- Free tutoring program for children of federal employees**
- Up to 25 percent subsidy for child-care**
How do I schedule an interview?
Virtual interviews will be scheduled for qualified applicants on August 5th and 6th.
Email your resume, a copy of your active license and transcripts (if applicable) to CoatesvilleJobFair@va.gov.