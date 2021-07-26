Virtual Hiring Fair

The Coatesville VAMC is hiring for RNs, LPNs, Health Aids/Technicians (HTs), Nursing Assistants (NAs) and Medical Support Assistants (MSAs-Administrative)

Why should I work for VA?

Great pay, health and retirement benefits, time off,

exceptional professional growth and educational opportunities

A safe, healing environment for patients and caregivers

Free tutoring program for children of federal employees**

Up to 25 percent subsidy for child-care**

How do I schedule an interview?

Virtual interviews will be scheduled for qualified applicants on August 5th and 6th.

Email your resume, a copy of your active license and transcripts (if applicable) to CoatesvilleJobFair@va.gov.