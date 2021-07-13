Supply varies by facility. Get more information about COVID-19 vaccines at VA.

Easier access to vaccines and more people eligible.

VA is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at all VA facilities and outpatient clinics that offer COVID-19 vaccines. Please check hours for vaccination clinics.

Congress has passed a law which allows us to offer COVID-19 vaccines to the following groups who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine:

Veterans

Spouse of a Veteran

Caregivers of a Veteran

Recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) benefits

If you don't receive care at VA, we encourage you to pre-register online at least one hour before you go, to save time when you arrive. While at VA you will need to wear a face mask, and physical distancing measures will be in place. For more about vaccinations at VA, visit: www.va.gov/covidvaccine.

Note: Your employer, pharmacy, or local public health officials may offer you a COVID-19 vaccine. We encourage you to take any opportunity you have to get a vaccine at the most convenient location for you.