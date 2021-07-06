Spring City VA Clinic

Beneficiary Travel

Beneficiary travel includes round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. Beneficiary travel is not authorized when receiving FREE transportation through the VA.

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Veterans Transportation Service (VTS)

Cost: Free

VTS provides free transportation service for VA authorized medical appointments. Drivers are employees of the medical center. Veterans need to schedule their transportation request through the VTS office at 610-383-0254.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Transportation Service

Through a partnership, the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) provides free transportation for ambulatory and outpatient Veterans for VA authorized medical appointments. The DAV travels to the Lebanon, Philadelphia, and Wilmington VA facilities. Schedule your transportation request through your Primary Care Clerk.

Drivers are volunteers of the medical center and transportation depends on weather conditions and driver availability.

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., individual van schedules vary

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

County Veterans Affairs Transportation Services

County Veterans Affairs offices provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers for scheduled VA authorized medical appointments. Drivers are volunteers and availability depends on weather conditions and driver availability.

Presently, two County VA offices offer free transportation service:

Local Public Transportation Services

The Coatesville VA Medical Center is located in Chester County and is a major destination on the bus route, which connects to other public Transportation services in Thorndale, PA.

Chester County – Ride Guide

Delaware County transit

Montgomery County transportation services

Bucks County Transportation Management Association