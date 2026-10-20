Coatesville VAMC receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 20, 2026

Coatesville, PA - Coatesville VA Medical Center received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for Coatesville VAMC in the fourth quarter of FY2026 are:

Correct Facility Condition Assessment (FCA) Deficiencies - Building 58 Sub-basement Structural Deterioration

Correct Undersized Electric Feeds - Buildings 4 and 5

Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) Infrastructure Upgrades

Modernize Elevators

Renovate Building 58 - 1st and 2nd Floors

Repaint Water Tower 67

Replace Building 1 Heat Exchangers

Replace Roof and Remediate Building 3 Stair Tower

“This funding allows Coatesville VAMC to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in Southeastern, Pennsylvania,” said Executive Medical Center Director, Jennifer Harkins.

VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: