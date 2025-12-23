New Urgent Care Center hours start January 26, 2026

PRESS RELEASE

December 23, 2025

Coatesville, PA - Coatesville VA is changing the hours for the Urgent Care Center (UCC) hours starting January 26, 2026. The new hours will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on Saturday, Sunday, and all Federal Holidays.

There is no change in the urgent care services provided to Veterans during clinic hours. The UCC will continue to provide walk-in care for urgent, non-life-threatening symptoms such as minor injuries and acute mental or physical illness beyond what can typically be managed in primary care clinics.

Community Urgent Care Options

Eligible Veterans have the option to go to an in-network urgent care provider and walk-in retail health clinics without prior authorization. Read up on community urgent care.

Emergency Services

Coatesville VAMC does not provide 24/7 emergency care services but will continue to provide full urgent care services during clinic hours. Community emergency rooms are available 24/7 for life threatening conditions. If you think your life or health is in danger, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room. If you need medical or mental health emergency care, you don’t need a VA referral or approval to go to a non-VA emergency room in your community.

Tele-Healthcare

The 24/7/365 VISN 4 Triage Nurse at 1-833-835-3874 remains available for when you have an urgent medical or mental health question. A nurse will evaluate your symptoms, provide a care recommendation and, if needed, schedule a virtual or face-to-face same day appointment.

The same number also provides Tele Emergency Care from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET, 365 days per year. Tele Emergency Care supports but does not replace in-person care. If you believe that your condition is life threatening, call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest emergency department.

Same day appointments

Our primary care and mental health clinics offer same day appointments during regular business hours for your emergent and unplanned care needs. To schedule a same day primary care appointment call 610-383-0239 and for the Mental Health Outpatient Clinic call 610-384-7711, extension 6800.

Have more questions about when to choose urgent care, when to call 911 or go to the emergency room, and when to consider other types of care? Learn more about what type of care to choose.