February 19, 2015

Coatesville , PA — Coatesville VA Medical Center and Spring City VA Outpatient Clinic Leaders to Host Town Hall Meeting for Veterans at Southeastern Veterans Center

February 19, 2015 – Leaders from the Coatesville Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center and the Spring City VA outpatient clinic will host a Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, March 11 at 7p.m. at the Southeastern Veterans Center, which is located at 1 Veterans Drive in Spring City, Pa. Additionally, representatives from the Philadelphia Regional Benefit Office will be on hand.

“We are committed to providing the highest quality health care possible to Veterans,” said Gary W. Devansky, director of the Coatesville VA Medical Center and Spring City VA Outpatient Clinic. “In doing so, it is important that we listen to and learn from those we serve.”

The Town Hall meeting is a forum designed to allow feedback from Veterans and families. Input is also welcome from Congressional stakeholders, Veteran Service Organizations, non-governmental organizations, and other community partners. Town Hall meetings are taking place quarterly at VA medical centers nationwide.

The Coatesville VA Medical Center is the parent facility of the Spring City VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). The Spring City clinic is located on the grounds of the Southeastern Veterans Center, a Pennsylvania State Veterans Home. The Coatesville VA Medical Center is located approximately 25 miles southwest in Coatesville, Pa.

About Coatesville Veterans Affairs Medical Center

The Coatesville Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center is one of 150 VA medical centers nationwide. The medical center and its outpatient clinics in Spring City and Springfield, Pa. comprise an integrated health care system dedicated to providing Veterans with health care that improves their health and well-being.

Health care offered is continuously improving, patient-centered, data-driven and team-based and encompasses mental health care, primary care, preventive care, geriatrics and extended care, specialty and women’s health care, and pharmacy and social work services, and more for inpatients, residential patients and outpatients.

In Fiscal Year 2014, the medical center provided health care to 19,477 Veterans, and had 222,871 outpatient visits. There were 1,717 Iraq and Afghanistan War Veterans and 1,049 women Veterans served. The medical center currently employs approximately 1,360 full time workers.

All Veterans who are treated at the Coatesville VA Medical Center must be eligible for and enrolled in VA health care. Eligibility and enrollment professionals can be reached at 610-383-0265 or 610-383-0266. Visit us at www.coatesville.va.gov and www.facebook.com/coatesvillevamc.

Kathleen Pomorski, MHA

Public Affairs Officer

Coatesville Veterans Affairs Medical Center

610-383-0203 direct

610-384-7711 ext.4203

484-832-4440 BlackBerry