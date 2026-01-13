First Responders' Veterans Response Team
The Veterans Response Team (VRT) is a network of people who already serve the citizens of their community when they are in crisis and who work through first responders to connect Veterans with the many programs and services available to them at the county, state and federal levels.
VRT members include VA social workers, community social workers, first responders in the community and other organizations working to support people in crisis. The team is designed around the current trends in each county's Veteran population, the needs of first responders in the field, and the resources available from community partners.
Coatesville VA Veterans Response Team program contacts:
Rhonda Sanford, LCSW - 484-667-1988
Scott Pauster, LCSW - 484-226-4316
These VA, Veteran Service Organization, and community partner resources help connect Veterans to resources in their community for help.
Coatesville VAMC Resources
VA Coatesville health care
24/7 Urgent triage nurse line
Phone: 1-833-TELE-URGENT (1-833-835-3874)
24/7 VA Coatesville Police Department: 610-383-0222
Main phone: 610-384-7711
Mental health clinic: 610-384-7711, ext. 6800
View our clinic locations and contact information.
Veterans Justice Outreach at Coatesville VA Medical Center
Assists with registering Veterans for care, helping them through the criminal justice system, liaising with the county Veterans treatment courts, and referring for mental health and medical care, homeless services and other needs.
Montgomery County: Rhonda Sanford, LCSW – 484-667-1988
Delaware County: Lily Thomas, LCSW – 610-496-5007
Chester County: Diana Zinnie, LCSW – 484-744-3442
VA Medical Center Police Dispatch/Watch desk (24/7)
Coatesville VA Police: 610-383-0222
Philadelphia VA Police: 215-823-5895
Wilmington VA Police: 302-633-5280
Community Partners and 24/7 Hotlines
Veterans Crisis Line (24/7)
Connect Veterans with caring, qualified Veteran Crisis Line responders for free, private help anytime 24/7.
Phone: 988, then press 1.
National VA Homeless Veterans Hotline (24/7)
Connect Veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness with a trained VA staff member, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Phone: 877-424-3838
Vet Center Combat Call Center (24/7)
Around the clock confidential call center where combat Veterans and their families can call to talk about their military experience or any other issue they are facing in their readjustment to civilian life.
Phone: 877-WAR-VETS (877-927-8387)
Vets4Warriors (24/7)
24/7 confidential peer support network for Veterans.
Phone: 855-838-8255
Women Veterans Call Center
Available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET, excluding federal holidays.
Phone: 855-VA-WOMEN (855-829-6636)