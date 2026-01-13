First Responders' Veterans Response Team

Veterans Crisis Line (24/7)

Connect Veterans with caring, qualified Veteran Crisis Line responders for free, private help anytime 24/7.

Phone: 988, then press 1.

National VA Homeless Veterans Hotline (24/7)

Connect Veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness with a trained VA staff member, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Phone: 877-424-3838

24/7 Urgent triage nurse line

If you have an urgent medical or mental health question, call a VISN 4 triage nurse at 1- . Our nurse clinical contact center is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Phone: 1-833-TELE-URGENT (1-833-835-3874)

Vet Center Combat Call Center (24/7)

Around the clock confidential call center where combat Veterans and their families can call to talk about their military experience or any other issue they are facing in their readjustment to civilian life.

Phone: 877-WAR-VETS (877-927-8387)

Vets4Warriors (24/7)

24/7 confidential peer support network for Veterans.

Phone: 855-838-8255

Women Veterans Call Center

Available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET, excluding federal holidays.

Phone: 855-VA-WOMEN (855-829-6636)