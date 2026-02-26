Health Promotion & Disease Prevention
The Health Promotion Disease Prevention Program (HPDP) is one of the most powerful tools for Veterans and their caregivers to improve the overall well-being of the Veteran.
The program is based on 10 Healthy Living Messages that provide basic knowledge to prevent further illnesses and disease progression. The National Center for Health Promotion Disease Prevention (NCP) provides guidance to VA's across the nation and is also a valuable resource for our nation's heroes.
10 Healthy Living Messages:
Be Physically Active
Being physically active can improve your health. Any amount of physical activity is better than none.
Coatesville VAMC offers the following programs:
- Yoga
A mind and body practice that incorporates a combination of physical postures, breathing, techniques, meditation or relaxation. Available at Coatesville VAMC and VA Video Connect. Call 610-384-7711, ext. 2933.
- Tai Chi
A slow movement exercise which uses gentle physical exercise and stretching combined with mindfulness activities. Call 610-384-7711, ext. 2930.
- Kinesiotherapy (KT) Gym or Aquatic Therapy (Pool)
- Millennium Health and Fitness
Free virtual fitness classes. Visit Millennium Health and Fitness to sign up.
Eat Wisely
A healthy eating routine can boost your health now and for years to come. Small changes matter.
Coatesville VAMC offers the following programs:
- Nutrition Counselling
Coatesville, Delco or West Norriton Clinics or virtual appointments available. Call 610-384-7711, ext. 3750.
- DASH Diet Nutrition Class Series
An 8-class series to improve blood pressure control and cardiovascular health with Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH Diet). Call 610-384-7711, ext. 6207.
- Healthy Teaching Kitchen
Live cooking classes to increase nutrition knowledge and confidence cooking at home. 610-384-7711, ext. 3760.
- Diabetes Self Management Education & Support (DSMES) Program
Open to Veterans with diabetes or pre-diabetes. Learn more about the DSMES Program at VA. Call 610-384-7711, ext. 3751.
Sleep Well
Sleep difficulties are very common, can cause problems with daytime functioning and may contribute to many other medical conditions. There is help available for the two most common sleep issues - insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea.
Get Recommended Screening Tests & Immunizations
Recommendations for preventive services depend on your age, sex, health status, and family history. Find out which screening tests and immunizations are recommended for men and for women.
Veterans may schedule an appointment for vaccinations for COVID19, Flu, TDaP/Td (Tetanus), Pneumococcal, Zoster (Shingles) by calling 610-383-0239. Additional vaccines are available through your primary care team.
Pharmogenomic Testing
Genetic testing for response to >65 medications; one test can provide a lifetime of benefit.
Learn more about getting recommended screening tests and immunizations
Be Involved In Your Health Care
There are many ways to take an active role. Work with your health care team to meet your health goals and accomplish what matters most to you.
Coatesville VAMC offers the following programs:
- Diabetes self-management education and support program
Open to Veterans with diabetes or pre-diabetes. Call 610-384-7711, ext. 3751 for more information.
- Pain school
8-week, virtual class to assist Veterans in managing chronic pain. Call 610-384-7711, ext. 6236 for more information.
Manage Stress
If you are having difficulty coping with the demands of your life, you are experiencing stress. Everyone has stress. While some challenge in life is healthy, too much stress can create problems.
Coatesville VAMC offers the following programs:
- Stress Management Group
Helps Veterans better manage stress and practice stress management coping strategies. The group consists of four, 60-minute sessions on VA Video Connect. Call 610-384-7711, ext. 1922 for more information.
- Seeing Lens
A therapy-based group that utilizes photography interactive techniques as a modality to reduce symptom severity and foster mindfulness. Call 610-384-7711, ext. 2930 for more information.
- Mind Body Skills Group
8-week, in-person group to learn stress management & wellness skills. Call 610-384-7711, ext. 6813 for more information.
- Compassion Focused Mindfulness
6-week, virtual group to reduce distress and increase calmness. Call 610-384-7711, ext. 2961 for more information.
- Meditation and Guided Imagery
12 virtual group sessions using a series of multi-sensory images designed to trigger specific changes in physiology, emotions, or mental state for the purpose of increasing healthy response or unconscious changes. Call 610-384-7711, ext. 6813 for more information.
Be Tobacco Free
If you are using tobacco, the VA can help you stop.
Stopping tobacco use is the single most important thing you can do to improve your health and protect your family’s health. If you stop smoking or using other forms of tobacco, you and your family will experience short and long-term health benefits. It’s never too late to stop—your health will improve at any age after stopping tobacco.
Resources and Programs:
- VHA National Tobacco Cessation Quitline for Veterans: 1-855-QUIT VET (1-855-784-8838). Counseling is available Monday through Friday from 9 am to 9 pm ET.
- Tobacco treatment skills and clinical hypnosis group is available. Contact your primary care for a consult.
Limit Alcohol
If you choose to drink alcohol, drink in moderation. Avoid "binge drinking." If you are concerned about your drinking, talk to your VA health care team about getting help.
Be Safe
There are actions you can take to protect yourself and those you love from harm and injury. Common safety issues are sexually transmitted infections, falls, violence and self-harm.
Strive for Healthy Weight
Maintaining a healthy weight can help you feel good and have energy to do the things you want to do. It can also help you prevent and manage many chronic conditions.
VA's MOVE! Weight Management Program for Veterans can help you adopt a healthy lifestyle, meet your health goals, manage your weight, and use tools that help with these changes. VA also offers weight management medicines and surgery for use along with lifestyle changes. Talk with your health care team about options that will help you meet your goals.
Learn more about MOVE! weight management program
For questions, call 610-384-7711, ext. 3750.