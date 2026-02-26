Health Promotion & Disease Prevention

Recommendations for preventive services depend on your age, sex, health status, and family history. Find out which screening tests and immunizations are recommended for men and for women.

Veterans may schedule an appointment for vaccinations for COVID19, Flu, TDaP/Td (Tetanus), Pneumococcal, Zoster (Shingles) by calling 610-383-0239. Additional vaccines are available through your primary care team.

Pharmogenomic Testing

Genetic testing for response to >65 medications; one test can provide a lifetime of benefit.

