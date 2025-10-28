Lincoln’s Promise Food Pantry

Location: Coatesville main campus, Building 57, Room B14

Phone: 610-384-7711, ext. 3748

Hours: Hear the most up-to-date hours of operation by calling the pantry. Our voicemail is updated regularly with the hours of operation and closures. Please note, the pantry is closed on weekends and Federal Holidays.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Wednesday: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Donation-based service

The food pantry relies on donations and partnerships from the community to serve Veterans. The majority of what we offer is provided by donations from individuals, small groups and organizations throughout the year.

If you would like to make a cash donation or donate food items, visit our make a donation page. Call the food pantry in advance to discuss refrigerated and frozen food donations.

Who we serve

Any Veteran worried about not having enough food for themselves and their family is welcome at our pantry. The pantry is here for Veterans, whether they are seeking a one-time visit or long-term support and wish to shop with us each week.

Referrals | How to sign up

Eligibility does not depend on an income threshold. Veterans can self-refer by visiting the pantry during open hours.

We ask that Veterans bring their own grocery bags to use for shopping and transporting food home.

Available Items

We provide a variety of shelf-stable foods. Additionally, our refrigerators and freezers allow us to offer dairy, eggs, and fresh or frozen meats, and produce when available.