The Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC) offers support to Veterans, their family members, caregivers, and VA staff looking to take advantage of virtual care tools at the Coatesville VA main campus.

The VHRC is staffed with technology expects who provide guidance, hands-on support, training, help troubleshooting, and other information regarding virtual care tools, such as VA Video Connect, My HealtheVet, Health Apps, and devices (VA issued and personal).

Receive help:

Navigating My HealtheVet, the Veterans Health Library, and the various VA apps using your device or an available computer. Setting up an ID.me or Login.gov account to access government sites and apps. Using your personal or VA-issued iPad and your personal phones, devices and computers. Through demonstrations on how these resources can be used to assist with Health Care.

Coatesville VHRC is open for phone, video, and in-person consultations and accepts walk-ins or appointments.

If you are new to telehealth or have concerns about the safety, security and how to operate the equipment, you may contact the Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC). Have questions about or having issues with your equipment? Call the VHRC to speak to a technician.

VHRC Location: Coatesville main campus Building 2 Room 164

VHRC Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

VHRC Phone Number: 610-384-7711 extension 3303 or 3819