Cynthia Domsohn is the Acting Associate Director of the Coatesville VA Medical Center responsible for oversight of Resource Management, Health Administration, Human Resources, Police, Facilities and Engineering, Environmental Management, Nutrition and Food, Logistics and Privacy.

Ms. Domsohn began her career at Coatesville VA Medical Center in 1979 where she most recently served the Chief of Health Administration, a position she has held since 2013.

Ms. Domsohn has been heavily involved in the Eastern Market Clinical Integration Initiative since its inception. She has served as both Co-Chair and Chair of the Patient Experience subcommittee.

Ms. Domsohn holds a degree in Business Management from West Chester University. She was awarded certification in Lean Applied to Business Processes from the University of Tennessee in 2019 and Lean Yellow Belt certification in 2014. Ms. Domsohn earned the Intermediate Incident Command System for Expanding Incidents certification in 2017.