Prior to this appointment, Ms. Yarnell served as the Deputy Nurse Director at the Coatesville VAMC in charge of nurse staffing, hiring, and retention, nursing policies and procedures, Union partner discussions, and nursing performance improvement activities. Previously, Ms. Yarnell also worked in various positions as a Clinical Nurse Leader and Nurse Educator in Ambulatory Care, Associate Director of Patient Care Services at the Erie VAMC, Associate Chief Nurse for Primary Care and Acute Medicine, at the Lebanon VAMC, where she was involved in opening 4 Community Based Clinics and establishing the Patient-Aligned Care Teams model of care. Ms. Yarnell a native from Long Island, NY, has been a VA employee for 33 years, starting her career as a Nursing Assistant and eventually becoming an ICU and Medical- surgical nurse.