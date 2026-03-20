As Interim Chief of Staff, Dr. Le oversees a broad range of clinical and administrative services, including laboratory, radiology, pharmacy, respiratory therapy, the Office of Care Coordination, and physician leadership across primary, specialty, geriatrics, dental, urgent, and mental health care, as well as research and education.

Dr. Le brings more than three decades of clinical, academic, and executive leadership experience to the position, along with a longstanding commitment to advancing Veteran health care, research, and education.

Dr. Le joined the Coatesville VA Medical Center in 2014 and has served in several key leadership roles, including Associate Chief of Staff for Primary Care and Medicine, Deputy Associate Chief of Staff for Research and Education, and most recently Associate Chief of Staff for Research and Education. Throughout his tenure, he has provided strategic oversight of clinical operations, championed innovation in health professions education, and strengthened the facility’s academic and research programs.

A board-certified internist and diplomate of the American Board of Wound Healing, Dr. Le has also served as Site Director for the Family Medicine Residency Program and as Environmental Health Lead Physician under the PACT Act. He has been instrumental in advancing interdisciplinary initiatives, including the launch of repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) services for Veterans. His leadership has consistently emphasized quality improvement, patient safety, and integrated care delivery.

Dr. Le earned his medical degree from the University of Vermont College of Medicine and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Chicago. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, the American Professional Wound Care Association, and the Academy of Physicians in Wound Healing.