Jeffrey A. Beiler II

In this role, he directs a staff of approximately 1,175 employees and oversees all aspects of health care operations of a complexity level three, specialty referral medical center. In addition to the main campus in Coatesville, Community Based Outpatient Clinics are operated in Newtown Square and Spring City, PA.

Mr. Beiler served as the Associate Director of Lebanon VA Medical Center from 2017-2020, overseeing engineering, health administration, resource management, contracting, environmental management, human resources, logistics, procurement, privacy, group practice management, safety and occupational health. Mr. Beiler returned to the VA in 2017 from Horsham Clinic - Universal Health Services, Inc., where he was Chief Financial Officer for a 206-bed acute inpatient behavioral healthcare facility. He has significant and progressive experience within the VA, which includes leadership positions at multiple medical centers and in the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Central Office. From 2015-2016, he served as the Chief Financial Officer in VHA’s Chief Business Office for Purchased Care where he was responsible for a $19 billion annual operating budget. He was also Associate Director at Philadelphia VA Medical Center from 2011-2015 and at Clarksburg VA Medical Center in West Virginia from 2009-2011.