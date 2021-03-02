Dr. Gliatto graduated from the St. Louis University School of Medicine in 1985 and completed residencies in both internal medicine and psychiatry. He began his career in the VA as a resident in psychiatry in 1988 and worked as a staff psychiatrist at the Philadelphia VAMC, including assuming administrative responsibilities, until 2009. He came to the Coatesville VA in 2009 as the Associate Chief of Staff for Mental Health. He was named Chief of Staff in May 2017.