Nancy Schmid

Prior, Ms. Schmid was the Associate Director for Patient and Nursing Services at Syracuse VA Medical Center in Syracuse, New York. For five years before that, she was the Associate Chief of Staff for Extended Care and Rehabilitation Services and Associate Chief Nurse for Extended Care at Lebanon VA Medical Center in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Prior to her transfer to Lebanon VA Medical Center, she worked for 23 years at the Western New York VA Health Care System at the Buffalo and Batavia, New York locations in both nursing staff and management positions.

As Associate Director for Patient Care Services, Ms. Schmid oversees all patient care staff including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nurse practitioners, social workers and more. Additionally, she has oversight of all patient care lines including Geriatrics & Extended Care, Mental Health, Primary Care, Social Work Service and the medical center’s Magnet® accreditation process.

Ms. Schmid brings over 20 years of nursing management experience to the Coatesville VA Medical Center. She is a strong advocate for patient centered care and while at Syracuse VA Medical Center, she advanced a Just Culture. Ms. Schmid recently served on a national Healthcare Workforce on Aging Veterans Executive (HWAVE) task force to identify the growing needs within Veterans Health Administration Geriatrics and Extended Care programs.

Ms. Schmid earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina and a Master of Science Degree in Nursing Administration from the State University of New York at Buffalo, New York. She is board certified in Nursing Administration, Advanced. Ms. Schmid holds memberships in the American Organization of Nurse Executives (AONE), National Organization of VA Nurses (NOVA), and Sigma Theta Tau.