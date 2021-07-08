Dr. Theone Fee was appointed as the Associate Director for Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive of the Coatesville VA Medical Center effective June 20, 2021.

Serving as the Chief Nursing Executive, she has overall accountability for the leadership, direction, and administration of day-to-day operations associated with direct patient care activities, including the continuous improvement of nursing services, education and development.

Dr. Fee has served in the VHA since 2016, previously holding positions including Deputy Associate Director Patient Care Services, interim Chief Ambulatory Care, and Nurse Manager at the Fayetteville VA NC Coastal Health Care System. She brings extensive clinical and leadership development experience from the private sector including health care operations, project management, strategic planning, clinical informatics, electronic medical record software development, care coordination, and clinical leadership development experience. Dr. Fee holds a Doctorate in Nursing Practice from La Salle University, Master's degrees in Nursing, Business Administration with a focus on Health Care Management, and Health Care Informatics.