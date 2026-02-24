In this role he is responsible for management of the administrative services at the medical center including resource management, health administration, human resources, police, facilities and engineering, environmental management, nutrition and food, logistics, and privacy.

Mr. Al-Khatib came to Coatesville in March 2023 where he served as Associate Chief of Nursing Services for our Residential Rehabilitation and Treatment Program. In February 2025 he was selected to serve as the Chief of Quality Improvement. He was in this role when asked to serve as Interim Associate Director. He began his career in the private sector and has nearly 24 years of nurse management experience and has served in increasingly more complex leadership roles during that time.

Mr. Al-Khatib earned his master’s in nursing from Villanova University; his master’s in business administration from Fox School of Business-Temple University and has been Nurse Executive Advanced-Board Certified (NEA-BC) since December 2020.