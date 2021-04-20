2020 Campus Tree Healthcare Award

Coatesville Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) was recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation program as a 2020 Tree Campus Healthcare facility.

Taking care of green spaces is a priority for Coatesville VAMC because trees not only contribute to the environment, they also promote physical activity and create calming spaces essential to stress recovery. Both outcomes are important to the health and rehabilitation efforts for Veterans in long-term care.

The announcement means Coatesville VAMC was recognized for the second year in a row for making a mission-aligned impact on community wellness through tree education, investment, and community engagement.

Dedicating resources to fulfill the Facility’s Tree Care Plan meant over 2,100 trees, shrubs and perennials were planted around the campus. Trees accounted for 154 of the inventory planted while 75 trees were pruned and fertilized and 45 more were removed.

A team of 10 dedicated grounds crew tend the 140-acre property throughout the year by pruning, planting, mowing, and raking the greenspaces. Composting the grass and leaves, while they work to beautify the campus, is a standard practice.

While COVID-19 restrictions limited community projects, a few staff members teamed up to protect our tree inventory from the invasive Spotted Lanternfly by banding at-risk trees with sticky material.

Visit www.treecampushealthcare.org for more information on the Campus Tree Health Award.