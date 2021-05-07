Celebrating 90 Years in Service

After breaking ground in July 1929, the hospital officially opened to admit patients on Veterans Day, then Armistice Day, November 11, 1930. Initial construction was not completed until shortly before the official dedication held May 12, 1931, when four additional units were built.

The majority of Veterans present at the official dedication ceremony were from the First World War. Special guests included four Civil War Veterans from the Brandywine Grand Army of the Republic or G.A.R. Post.

The hospital was specifically designed to treat Veterans with "mental and nervous diseases" and the demand for care was so great after World War I, that nearly all 481 beds at the hospital were full within three months of opening.

"This medical center has stood as a pillar, not only in service to our Veterans but also as one of the largest employers within the Coatesville community for the last 90 years," said Jeff Beiler, Medical Center Director. "A lot has changed in that time but what remains the same is our desire to remain a strong community partner as we provide our Veterans with the best health care possible."

The Coatesville VA Medical Center has never stood alone in supporting the Veterans living in the surrounding communities.

"We have enjoyed the support of our Stakeholders and Veteran Service Organizations that predates our opening," said Kirk Fernitz, Director of Community and Congressional Affairs. "In fact, support from the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Red Cross, and elected officials are well documented during those early days."

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony is not open to the public. Attendance is by invitation and this event's special guests include Veteran Service Organizations, philanthropists, and representatives from local political offices. Veterans are invited to join us as we stream the event live on Facebook at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

With planned and ongoing construction projects, which includes a new and larger outpatient clinic in West Norriton, to replace the Spring City Clinic, the Coatesville VA Medical Center continues to improve the delivery of care to our Veterans and we look forward to continuing to serve our Veterans with safe exceptional care for many more years to come.