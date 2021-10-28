COVID-19 Booster Shots

The safety and care of Veterans and our workforce are top priorities for the Department of Veterans Affairs. Effective October 28, Coatesville VA Medical Center is offering the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Janssen vaccine booster shots.

This decision follows the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) authorization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) recommendation for a booster dose of the Moderna or J&J vaccine:

For those who completed a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at least 6 months after their second dose: 65 years and older Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings. Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions. Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.

For those who had a J&J COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated at least 2 months ago.

Eligible individuals may choose which available vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others, may prefer to get a different booster. CDC's recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

While the initial series of vaccines remain highly effective in reducing the likelihood of infection and preventing severe illness, hospitalization, or death among those infected, the purpose of this booster shot is to "boost" antibody protection when it has decreased over time.

VA is also offering the booster to Veterans, their spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients under the authority of the SAVE LIVES Act, as supply and capacity permits. The SAVE LIVES Act authorizes VA to offer vaccine to Veterans not traditionally eligible for VHA care, and others including spouses and caregivers of Veterans.

Those who received a vaccine under authorization of the SAVE LIVES Act and are due for a booster shot may do so in VA and should consult with their physician if they have questions about whether they should receive a booster.

Schedule your booster shot with the drive-thru vaccine tent located in Parking Lot F on our main campus in Coatesville or with either of our community clinics in Spring City and Delaware County by calling 610-384-7711, extension 5110 for an appointment or for more information.

The drive-thru vaccine tent offers the following vaccines: flu shots (for enrolled Veterans only), COVID-19 vaccinations for the initial series, the booster shots, and the third dose for the immunocompromised.

CDC advises that it is safe for people to get both the COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time. Veterans receiving care at VA who wish to get a booster shot can get both shots together during the same visit.

If you have questions about which vaccine to get, talk to your health care team. Send a secure message to your VA provider.