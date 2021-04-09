 Skip to Content
New virtual health group for LGBT Veterans

A circle shaped logo. The outer circle is the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) rainbow flag colors with an inner circle separated by a white band of the transgender flag colors.
The Coatesville VA Medical Center takes pride in serving all who served and invites Veterans with questions about sexual orientation or gender identity to talk to our LGBT Care Coordinator by April 16, to see if this group is right for them.

Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) is registering Veterans for a new virtual health education group for Veterans who identify with the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) community until April 16.

This 10-week health education group focuses on developing and strengthening participants' LGBT identity through discussion of healthcare related topics in a supportive virtual environment.

If you are a Veteran who served during Don't Ask, Don't Tell (DADT), received a discharge related to identity, question your sexual orientation or gender identity, identify as a sexual or gender identity minority, want to learn more about personal identity and relevant healthcare discrepancies, or feel isolated or disconnected, this group is designed for you.

Interested Veterans need to register by April 16. Virtual group sessions begin April 20 and are held every Tuesday from 3pm-4pm.

Register by contacting Coatesville's LGBT Veteran Care Coordinator, Christina Clements, at (610) 384-7711 then dial extension 2806 or speak with a trusted provider for more information by Friday April 16. Reach out to the Care Coordinator anytime with other questions regarding LGBT care.

