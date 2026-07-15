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Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA Coatesville health care community.

  • Three elderly Veterans take their seats around a set of tables, with the help of recreation therapists in a classroom at Thorncroft Equestrian Center in Malvern, on February 27.

    An elderly Veteran reaches out to stroke the muzzle of a pony.

  • Striving to regain what he had lost, a determined Veteran and small business owner, who was fighting to keep everything, realized it was time to return to the Coatesville VA Medical Center once again.

    Iron twisted to form the words “Coatesville VA Medical Center” set on steps outside a building.

  • We are excited to announce that the Coatesville VA Medical Center will be offering our Veterans access to a newly renovated Outpatient Mental Health Clinic, located here on campus.

    Picture taken on February 9, 2023, of building 4 at the Coatesville VA Medical Center in Coatesville, PA

  • Fewer Veterans in southeastern Pennsylvania are experiencing homelessness this year thanks to the combined efforts of community organizations following the announcement of the Department of Veterans Affairs' (VA) nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless Veterans during the 2022 calendar year.

    Row of homes in the background with words Seeking landlords to help homeless Veterans

  • A Chaplain at Coatesville VA Medical Center, who has lived the call for God and country for decades, says he could have never anticipated the phone call he received from the Army Chief of Chaplains, informing him of a once-in-lifetime opportunity.

    Chaplain Thomas Behling bows his head in prayer during a virtual Easter Service on April 12, 2020, held for Coatesville VAMC’s protestant congregation.

  • The Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Clinical Team (PCT) at Coatesville VA is tracking the recovery of Veterans by using Measurement-Based Care (MBC) practices.

    Curtis Hopp, U.S. Army Veteran, stands outside building 39 at the Coatesville VA Medical Center posing for a picture.

  • Housebound Veterans from the Coatesville VA are learning everyone can be a winner when they combine virtual and in-person health care visits.

    Veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired VA nurse, Susan Gallagher, is in a seated position in a motorized wheelchair with an iPad and her constant companion, Ellie the cat, on her lap.

  • A food pantry recently opened its doors at the Coatesville Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) to help Veterans who are finding it difficult to maintain adequate food supply for themselves and their families.

    Meredith Kenny, Assistant Chief of Nutrition and Food Services at Coatesville VAMC stocks the shelves with groceries provided by the Chester County Food Bank in between Veterans coming in to shop at the newly opened Lincoln’s Promise Food Pantry on June 7, 2022

  • Montgomery County law enforcement officers gathered on June 8, for two days of training in Abington, PA in an effort to connect Veterans in crisis to the resources they need.

    Group photo

  • Coatesville Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) recently received an evaluation of 90 out of 100 and the designation of "LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Top Performer" in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Healthcare Equality Index (HEI).

    Human Rights Campaign logo of blue square with yellow equal sign and the words LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Top Performer