Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Coatesville health care community.
Three elderly Veterans take their seats around a set of tables, with the help of recreation therapists in a classroom at Thorncroft Equestrian Center in Malvern, on February 27.
Striving to regain what he had lost, a determined Veteran and small business owner, who was fighting to keep everything, realized it was time to return to the Coatesville VA Medical Center once again.
We are excited to announce that the Coatesville VA Medical Center will be offering our Veterans access to a newly renovated Outpatient Mental Health Clinic, located here on campus.
Fewer Veterans in southeastern Pennsylvania are experiencing homelessness this year thanks to the combined efforts of community organizations following the announcement of the Department of Veterans Affairs' (VA) nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless Veterans during the 2022 calendar year.
A Chaplain at Coatesville VA Medical Center, who has lived the call for God and country for decades, says he could have never anticipated the phone call he received from the Army Chief of Chaplains, informing him of a once-in-lifetime opportunity.
The Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Clinical Team (PCT) at Coatesville VA is tracking the recovery of Veterans by using Measurement-Based Care (MBC) practices.
Housebound Veterans from the Coatesville VA are learning everyone can be a winner when they combine virtual and in-person health care visits.
A food pantry recently opened its doors at the Coatesville Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) to help Veterans who are finding it difficult to maintain adequate food supply for themselves and their families.
Montgomery County law enforcement officers gathered on June 8, for two days of training in Abington, PA in an effort to connect Veterans in crisis to the resources they need.
Coatesville Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) recently received an evaluation of 90 out of 100 and the designation of "LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Top Performer" in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Healthcare Equality Index (HEI).