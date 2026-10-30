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VA Columbia Missouri health care

At VA Columbia Missouri health care system, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates. Do you have a question, concern, or need assistance with VA enrollment? If so, please contact one of our Patient Advocates at (573) 814-6594 or VHACMOVEO@va.gov.

Locations

800 Hospital Drive
Columbia, MO 65201-5297

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital

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Other services at VA Columbia Missouri health care

Stories

For some Veterans, the extra support they need extends beyond the Department of Veterans Affairs. One employee at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital offers that extra support by dedicating his own time and energy to connect Veterans with resources, encouragement, and a sense of community.

Jason Siegel.

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