At VA Columbia Missouri health care system, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates. Do you have a question, concern, or need assistance with VA enrollment? If so, please contact one of our Patient Advocates at (573) 814-6594 or VHACMOVEO@va.gov.