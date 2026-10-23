Mission and vision
VA Columbia Missouri Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.
Our vision
VA Columbia Missouri health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive health care experience.
Who we serve
We provide enrolled Veterans with health care services at ten locations in Missouri to include Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia, and nine community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs). Our CBOCs are located in Camdenton, Columbia (Buttonwood Drive), Jefferson City, Kirksville, Marshfield, Mexico, St. James, Sedalia, and Waynesville.