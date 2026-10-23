Mission and vision

Our mission

To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.

Our vision

VA Columbia Missouri health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive health care experience.

Who we serve

We provide enrolled Veterans with health care services at ten locations in Missouri to include Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia, and nine community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs). Our CBOCs are located in Camdenton, Columbia (Buttonwood Drive), Jefferson City, Kirksville, Marshfield, Mexico, St. James, Sedalia, and Waynesville.