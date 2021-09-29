Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

VA Columbia Missouri health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

We provide you with health care services at 9 locations in Missouri and Pike County, Illinois: our Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia and 8 community-based outpatient clinics located in Jefferson City, Kirksville, Marshfield, Mexico, Osage Beach, Sedalia, St. James, and Waynesville.