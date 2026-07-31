Veteran Care Coordinators

Care we provide at VA Columbia Missouri health care

We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of all Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe and welcoming environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:

Primary care

Behavioral health care

Hormone therapy in limited circumstances

Substance use and alcohol treatment

Testing and treatment for HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STI)

Policies and practices to know

The Care Coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.

Visitation: A family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.

Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses and domestic partners.

Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.

Documentation in medical records: VA Columbia Missouri maintains the confidentiality of patient and other private health information.