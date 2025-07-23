Skip to Content

Buttonwood Drive VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic offers primary care to help you stay healthy and well throughout your life. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking, and transportation information, and the health services we offer at our Buttonwood VA Clinic.

Location and contact information

Address

3425 Buttonwood Drive
Columbia, MO 65201-3719

Phone numbers

Main phone:
VA health connect:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Other services at VA Columbia Missouri health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Call at your convenience

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Except on federal holidays
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Except on federal holidays
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Except on federal holidays
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Except on federal holidays
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Except on federal holidays
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

 

  • Labs and blood work
  • Mental health care
  • Women's health care
  • Radiology
  • Social services
  • Telehealth

