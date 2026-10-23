News releases
News Releases for VA Columbia Missouri health care.
August 22, 2023
Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital will hold an employment event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in the medical center’s Patient Education Center, located at 800 Hospital Drive in Columbia.
March 20, 2023
Robert Jones’ metalwork sculpture, “Courage Within a Gentle Heart,” will be displayed for the entire month of April.
February 24, 2023
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Myhaver, MHA, FACHE, as medical center director of Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. Myhaver will replace Truman VA’s former director, Patricia Hall, PhD, FACHE, who recently was selected to serve as director of VA Heartland Network – VISN 15.
December 12, 2022
Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital staff will hold an event from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 15, at VFW Post 2025, located at 15035 US HWY 63, in Rolla, MO. The purpose is to educate and assist specific post-Operation Desert Storm Veterans with health care enrollment under the VA PACT Act.
March 1, 2022
Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital, in partnership with other medical centers within the Veterans Integrated Services Network (VISN) 15, will host a town hall meeting for women Veterans at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022.
February 4, 2022
After Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital will discontinue the use of stand-alone, in-house Veteran Point of Service (VPS) kiosks for filing beneficiary travel reimbursement claims.
February 25, 2021
On Feb. 24, 2021, Truman VA became the first medical facility within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, as well as the state of Missouri, to offer Veteran patients a new robotic-assisted, minimally invasive intervention for acquiring diagnostic biopsies of the lung.