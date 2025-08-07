Truman VA Celebrates New Rolla Outpatient Clinic with Groundbreaking Ceremony

PRESS RELEASE

August 7, 2025

Rolla, MO - Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony today (Aug. 7) to celebrate the start of construction of the medical center’s newest community-based outpatient clinic (CBOC).

The ceremony took place on the construction site of the new multispecialty clinic, located at 13063 Old Wire Road, in Rolla, Missouri.

“For several years now, we have wanted to increase not only the size of our clinical space for Rolla-area Veterans, but also the depth and breadth of the health services we provide,” said Paul Hopkins, MBA, Interim Medical Center Director of Truman VA. “To do this, we put together a comprehensive plan for a new multidisciplinary clinic, which was the first new VA facility construction project nationwide authorized by the PACT Act of 2022.”

Truman VA’s new multispecialty clinic will replace the current St. James facility, which is just 10 miles down the road. The Rolla facility will represent an increase in physical space, from 8,600 square feet to almost 75,000 square feet. The new facility will include 27 exam rooms, six eye lanes, seven dental treatment rooms, two Physical/Occupational Therapy rooms, five Telehealth rooms, and 16 Behavioral Health consult rooms.

“At our St. James facility we currently are able to offer area Veterans Primary Care, Behavioral Health, Audiology, and Lab services,” said Nicholas Havens, MD, Chief of Staff at Truman VA. “At our new Rolla clinic, we also will be able to offer the following outpatient services, in addition to what we currently offer in St. James: Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Urology, Podiatry, Cardiology, Pulmonology, Dermatology, Oncology, Orthopedic, Optometry, Imaging, Dental, Travel, Enrollment, Social Work, and Police services.”

In addition to Mr. Hopkins and Dr. Havens, John Thomas, Associate Executive Director of the Office of Real Property within VA’s Office of Construction and Facilities Management, and George Carpenter, MBA, MHA, Interim VISN 15 Deputy Network Director, presented at today’s ceremony.

The new Rolla VA Clinic is expected to open sometime during the summer of 2027.