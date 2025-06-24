Truman VA Expands Cardiovascular Care for Rural Veterans with New Program

PRESS RELEASE

June 25, 2025

Columbia, MO - Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital recently initiated a new program to expand cardiovascular care for enrolled Veterans in underserved rural communities.

The National Cardiology Hub and Spoke Network (H&SN) provides rural Veterans with streamlined access to cardiovascular care in a high-complexity VA medical center, or hub, through initial access at the Veteran’s community-based outpatient clinic (CBOC) or spoke. The purpose is to provide as much of the Veteran’s cardiovascular care as close to home as possible using on-site and virtual visits, as well as nurse navigation and travel support to and from hub facilities.

“Many of our Veterans live in very rural areas that may be hours away from our main facility here in Columbia,” said Poorna Karuparthi, MD, FACC, Chief of Cardiology and VISN 15 Lead for Truman VA’s H&SN program. “This program is an integrated care model that includes the convenience of consultative care close to home with facilitated access to high complexity procedural care at Truman VA.”

Veterans referred by their primary care provider are contacted by a member of Truman VA’s cardiology navigator’s team to discuss care options. Each Veteran can be seen by a cardiology provider at a nearby CBOC for an initial visit and diagnostic testing, such as an electrocardiogram (ECG) or transthoracic echocardiography. After the initial visit, the Veteran’s subsequent treatment plan is developed. If a procedural intervention is required, that care would be provided at Truman VA.

“Through innovative programs such as this, we are able to deliver increased care and support to our rural Veterans in a way that is meaningful to them,” Karuparthi said. “We want our Veterans to know that we are here for them. We will do everything we can to reduce the burden of extended travel and provide them with leading-edge care.”

Members of Truman VA’s H&SN team include Traci Sambolin, APRN, Cardiology Nurse Practitioner; Jennifer Lawson, MSN, RN, CRNI, Care Manager/Supervisor; Michelle Strode, BSN, RN, Nurse Navigator; Joanna Oligschlaeger, Echo Tech; and Poorna Karuparthi, MD, FACC, Lead for VISN 15 Cardiology Hub and Spoke Program.