Truman VA Receives Funding for Continued Infrastructure Improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 20, 2026

Columbia, MO - Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital (Truman VA) received funding for non-recurring maintenance (NRM) projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s NRM program.

Funding projects for Truman VA in the third quarter of FY2026 include:

Prepare Site for Cath Lab 2 New Equipment

Renovate Research A

Replace OR7 (Cystoscopy) Equipment

Replace Positron Emission Tomography Scanner

Tuck Point and Seal Building 1

Correct Electrical Deficiencies

“This funding allows us to continue modernizing and improving, so our facilities remain safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans,” said Paul F. Hopkins, MBA, medical center director of Truman VA.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways VA is improving care for Veterans. For example, VA has: