Truman VA Receives Funding for Continued Infrastructure Improvements
PRESS RELEASE
July 20, 2026
Columbia, MO - Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital (Truman VA) received funding for non-recurring maintenance (NRM) projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.
The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s NRM program.
Funding projects for Truman VA in the third quarter of FY2026 include:
- Prepare Site for Cath Lab 2 New Equipment
- Renovate Research A
- Replace OR7 (Cystoscopy) Equipment
- Replace Positron Emission Tomography Scanner
- Tuck Point and Seal Building 1
- Correct Electrical Deficiencies
“This funding allows us to continue modernizing and improving, so our facilities remain safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans,” said Paul F. Hopkins, MBA, medical center director of Truman VA.
Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. Obligation of funds includes:
- $915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.
- $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.
- $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.
This investment is just one of many ways VA is improving care for Veterans. For example, VA has:
- Enrolled more than 180,000 new Veterans in VA health care in 2026.
- Opened 38 new VA health care facilities since Jan. 20, 2025, expanding health care access for Veterans around the country.
- Reduced the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits by 72% since Jan. 20, 2025. In February, this backlog fell to less than 100,000 claims for the first time since 2020.
- Offered Veterans more than 2.8 million appointments outside of normal operating hours. These early-morning, evening, and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.
- Permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in FY25, the highest total in seven years.
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