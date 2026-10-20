Truman VA Receives Funding for Continued Infrastructure Improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 20, 2026

Columbia, MO - Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital (Truman VA) received funding for non-recurring maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for Truman VA in the fourth quarter of FY2026 are:

Correct Structural Deficiencies

Install Dedicated Pharmacy Air Handler

Modernize Elevators

Perform Mechanical System Repairs

Prep Site for Interventional Radiology Equipment Replacement

Prepare Site for Cath Lab 1 New Equipment

Renovate Behavioral Health Clinic Phase 2

Renovate Behavioral Health Phase 3

Repair Parking Structure Deficiencies

Replace Flooring in Emergency Department

“This funding allows us to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans,” said Paul F. Hopkins, MBA, medical center director of Truman VA.

VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is just one of many ways VA is improving care for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: