Truman VA Receives Funding for Continued Infrastructure Improvements
PRESS RELEASE
May 28, 2026
Columbia, MO - Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital (Truman VA) received funding for non-recurring maintenance (NRM) projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.
The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s NRM program.
Funding projects for Truman VA in the second quarter of FY2026 include:
- Construction of a Women Veteran’s Clinic
- EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades
- Site Preparation for Cath Lab 2 New Equipment
- Site Preparation for New Pharmacy Equipment
- Provide Third Party Air Monitoring
- Renovation of the Environmental Management Area
- Replacement of CLC Lighting Controllers
“This funding allows us to continue modernizing and improving, so our facilities remain safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our mid-Missouri Veterans,” said Paul F. Hopkins, MBA, medical center director of Truman VA.
Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:
- $795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.
- $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.
- $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.
This investment is just one of many ways VA is improving care for Veterans. For example, VA has:
- Enrolled more than 100,000 new Veterans in VA health care in 2026.
- Opened 34 new VA health care facilities since Jan. 20, 2025, Opening 34 new VA health care facilities, expanding health care access for Veterans around the country.
- Reduced the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits by 67% since Jan. 20, 2025.
- Completed 82,083,918 direct care appointments in FY2025, up 4.1% from FY2024.
- Offered Veterans more than 2.3 million appointments outside of normal operating hours, giving them more timely and convenient options for care.
- Permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in FY2025, the highest total in seven years.
For more information, contact Jeff Hoelscher, Public Affairs Officer, at Jeffrey.Hoelscher@va.gov.
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