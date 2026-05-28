Truman VA Receives Funding for Continued Infrastructure Improvements

PRESS RELEASE

May 28, 2026

Columbia, MO - Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital (Truman VA) received funding for non-recurring maintenance (NRM) projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s NRM program.

Funding projects for Truman VA in the second quarter of FY2026 include:

Construction of a Women Veteran’s Clinic

EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades

Site Preparation for Cath Lab 2 New Equipment

Site Preparation for New Pharmacy Equipment

Provide Third Party Air Monitoring

Renovation of the Environmental Management Area

Replacement of CLC Lighting Controllers

“This funding allows us to continue modernizing and improving, so our facilities remain safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our mid-Missouri Veterans,” said Paul F. Hopkins, MBA, medical center director of Truman VA.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways VA is improving care for Veterans. For example, VA has:

For more information, contact Jeff Hoelscher, Public Affairs Officer, at Jeffrey.Hoelscher@va.gov.